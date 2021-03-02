What obstacles does Tony Mowbray face at Blackburn Rovers right now?

It’s probably fair to say it’s been a difficult time of late for Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side have taken just one point from their last six games, a run which has seen them slide down the Championship table.

As a result, the pressure is now building on Mowbray, as he looks to eventually achieve his aim of taking the club back to the Premier League, and there is certainly plenty for the Rovers boss to deal with going forward.

Here, we take a look at two of the standout obstacles that Mowbray is facing as he looks to get things back on track at Ewood Park.

A daunting fixture list

Having taken only that single point from six games in February, leaving them 12 points adrift of the top six, and ten clear of the relegation zone, Blackburn’s next run of fixtures is bound to be a concern.

Rovers’ next six games are all against team who currently occupy a place in the top half of the Championship table, including four of those who currently occupy a top six spot – Reading, Swansea, Brentford and Norwich.

Given Mowbray’s side have taken just one point from the seven games they have played against teams in the play-off places at this moment in time, you could forgive those of a Blackburn persuasion, for fearing the prospect of things getting worse on the pitch, before they get better.

Player contracts

Even if Rovers do negotiate that challenging run of fixtures, Mowbray is still going to have plenty of issues to resolve when it comes to the retention of his key playing assets.

As things stand, Blackburn have just a handful of senior players who are contracted to the club beyond the end of next season, and it could certainly be argued that it will be hard to secure new deals for those others players while the club are in the position they currently are in the table.

With that in mind, Rovers could be at risk of losing the squad they have put together with the hope of bringing Premier League football back to Ewood Park, meaning a fresh squad overhaul could soon be on the horizon, and you wonder how long it will take those news recruits to gel and make this into a side that can once again hope to challenge for a top six spot in the Championship.