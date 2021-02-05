What obstacles does Teden Mengi face at Derby County as transfer is sealed?

It was a busy end to the January transfer window for Derby County, with Wayne Rooney bringing in five new players on Deadline Day.

The Rams boss left it late to make additions to his squad due to the turbulence off the pitch, with the ownership of the club up in the air.

But a busy Deadline Day saw Lee Gregory, George Edmundson, Beni Baningime, Patrick Roberts and Teden Mengi joining the club on loan.

The latter arrived on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season, in a bid to get more first-team football under his belt.

The 18-year-old made his debut for United in the Europa League against LASK Linz, and is highly regarded by those at Old Trafford.

Mengi will now be looking to help Derby stop the rot, and make them a more solid outfit in their attempt to avoid the drop.

Mengi adds competition to the Derby squad, as do the other four Deadline Day additions, which is what every successful Championship side needs amid a hectic run of games.

Of course, Mengi will have to work hard to break into the team. George Edmundson, another centre-half, has also arrived at Pride Park on loan at Rangers, and Steven Gerrard will be desperate for him to get game time as much as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want Mengi to.

Andre Wisdom and Matt Clarke have started in defence in recent weeks, and if Rooney is to stick with his guns and stick with his 4-2-3-1 set-up, then there are only two shirts up for grabs.

There is, of course, the Championship in general. It’s a tough nut to crack, and a really competitive standard in which anyone can beat anyone.

Mengi has made only one first-team appearance for United – a Europa League clash with LASK – and has been a regular for the Under-23s’.

There is a large difference between Under-23 football and the Championship, though, so he will have to adapt to the standard as soon as possible, with plenty of big games coming up.