What obstacles does Ross Stewart face at Sunderland as transfer is sealed?

Ross Stewart has a huge opportunity ahead of him.

The Scottish striker completed a permanent move to Sunderland in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old had spent the last two and a half years with Ross County but now faces the big challenge of establishing himself with one of England’s biggest clubs.

If he’s to thrive under Lee Johnson there are several things that the forward will need to do.

So what obstacles does he face? We take a look.

Heightened expectations

The biggest challenge of playing for Sunderland is the level of expectations at the Stadium Of Light.

As a one-club city, the Black Cats’ supporters are particularly passionate and that’s why they attend games in their droves when the opportunity allows.

From a football point of view there’s a real need for the club to pick up victories and quickly, so if Stewart is to thrive then he’ll need to adapt to that winning mentality, and fast.

Competition for places

Ross Stewart is clearly highly regarded by Lee Johnson, but there are no certainties in football.

With Charlie Wyke and Aiden O’Brien also challenging for a starting spot it seems that the 24-year-old will face a proper battle if he’s to prove himself as a first team regular.

He’s yet to have an opportunity in the team, but as soon as Stewart does make it onto the pitch it will be vital that he impresses.

Adapting to live in the EFL

As well as the clear demands that come with playing for Sunderland, it’s worth noting that playing in England will be a huge step.

Quality of play is one thing, but the main difference will be the sheer intensity of the game in the EFL.

With matches coming thick and fast – as well as the physicality of the play in the Football League – Stewart will need to make sure that he’s physically up to scratch otherwise he risks being left behind.