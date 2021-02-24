What obstacles does Nigel Pearson face at Bristol City?

The Nigel Pearson era has officially begun at Bristol City, with the experienced manager taking charge formally today.

Much to the relief of the majority of the Ashton Gate faithful, City have moved quickly to find a replacement for Dean Holden after his sacking last week.

Pearson emerged as a contender on Sunday and was announced on Monday evening, though Saturday’s game against Swansea City will be his first in charge.

He will have been impressed by what he saw in the Robins’ 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough last night but given that ended a seven-game losing run, he’ll know that there is a fair bit of work to do in Bs3.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the obstacles facing Pearson at City…

Only true Bristol City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Robins striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 1. How many league goals did Leroy Lita score for City in the 2004/05 season? 14 20 24 28

The left-back issue

One of the first problems that Pearson will be looking to solve is the lack of a left-back, something that has hampered City for around a month now.

With Jay Dasilva, Tommy Rowe, George Nurse, and Cam Pring all sidelined due to injury, the Robins have been forced to crowbar in makeshift stopgaps in recent weeks.

Ryley Towler at left wing-back worked last night but City’s left-hand side has regularly been exploited, particularly in the defeats to Brentford and Cardiff City, and it’s a major obstacle facing Pearson.

The return of Steven Sessegnon, who featured from the bench last night as he continues to recover from injury, is a boost but despite being capable on the left he is still a right-back by trade.

The wider injury crisis

The lack of options at left-back is a symptom of a wider injury crisis at Ashton Gate and one that doesn’t seem as though it’s going to go away any time soon.

Over and over again this season, players have picked up mysterious injuries and suffered other problems while in their recovery, while there have even been reports of growing frustration among players.

Part of the issue for the new City boss is that current injuries limit his options in the squad but likely of greater concern is that there seems to be some sort of wider issue and a lack of trust behind the scenes.

The team’s confidence and recent form

The Robins looked rejuvenated in their 3-1 win against Boro last night but we should not forget that this is a side that had lost seven on the bounce before that and have won just four of their last 15 Championship games.

City have still had the fewest and conceded the second-most shots per game in the Championship this season (Whoscored), which outlines that Pearson faces significant obstacles both offensively and defensively.

They looked a squad completely bereft of confidence and fight in the defeats to Watford, Reading, and Barnsley. One win against Boro won’t have changed that completely.

Facing in-form Swansea first up

Given their recent run and what has been highlighted above, the confidence in the City side is likely to be fragile and that makes taking on in-form Swansea in Pearson’s first game a real issue.

Sure, if the Robins get a result it will be a huge confidence boost and perhaps a statement of intent in their new era.

The problem is, however, they’re taking on a Swansea side chasing automatic promotion and one that has won eight of their last 12 Championship games, losing just twice in that period.

If the Swans sweep City aside on Saturday, which may well happen, it could be a huge blow to the squad’s confidence and the last thing that Pearson wants at the start of his tenure.

The expiring contracts of many in the squad

Looking further ahead, another obstacle facing Pearson is the contract situation of many of the players in the first-team squad.

The 57-year-old has only signed a deal until the end of the season but it is understood there is scope to extend that.

If Pearson does remain at Ashton Gate for 2021/22 and beyond, he may have to do so without some of his key players.

According to Transfermarkt, 11 players are out of contract in the summer and that includes 2019/20 player of the season Famara Diedhiou, Liam Walsh, Jamie Paterson and Jack Hunt.