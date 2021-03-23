What obstacles does Nigel Adkins face at Charlton Athletic? We take a look

Nigel Adkins has got his first full week as Charlton Athletic boss underway this week with him looking to help the Addicks finish in the top six by the end of the season.

His first game ended 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon in a game they could have perhaps won with Chuks Aneke hitting the post late on.

What obstacles does he face as the new Addicks boss, then? We take a look…

Get the players onboard

This is the first real week Adkins can start to build relationships with his players and get his message across as to what he wants from them.

There was little time between his arrival and the Dons game last week to really make any changes but Charlton now have a break until Good Friday with them playing Doncaster in a big game.

He’s got a couple of weeks to start working with the players and building that rapport with his naturally positive outlook potentially able to help that happen.

Build home form

Form at The Valley hasn’t been good enough this season but in their last two games on their own patch they have actually recorded three points on each occasion.

Northampton and Bristol Rovers, eventually, were seen off by the Addicks and if they can build that with some big games to come at The Valley they can surely still finish inside the top six.

It’s all about making The Valley a tough place to visit for away sides once more.

Improved concentration during matches

This is something Charlton need to improve if they are going to make the top six come the end of the season, with some big games on the horizon.

At times, they’ve let games get away from them or drift and haven’t seized their chances in recent weeks.

Against Wimbledon, they let the Dons back in twice. Against Bristol Rovers, they had to come from two behind. Against Shrewsbury, they conceded first and could only get a draw and there are plenty of other examples besides.

Charlton need to just be that bit more ruthless and manage games better at crucial times in the run-in – do that and they can finish in the top six.