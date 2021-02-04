What obstacles does Matt Smith face at Charlton Athletic as transfer is sealed?

Matt Smith made his Charlton Athletic debut on Tuesday night as he came on during the Sky Bet League One defeat to Portsmouth at The Valley.

Obviously, he would have liked it to be a more memorable first game than that but it was a first glimpse for Charlton fans of him in an Addicks shirt nevertheless.

With him joining on the final day of the winter transfer window, it’s been a pretty whirlwind week for him as he signs on loan from Arsenal, so what initial obstacles is he going to need to overcome?

First of all, the obvious one is getting into the side and then staying there – as is the case for most footballers when they join a new side.

Particularly, though, it’s been tough for players to rack up appearances at Charlton this season with either injury problems or Lee Bowyer’s preference to rotate – particularly in midfield – preventing that.

Smith will need to show his new manager that he is too good to be dropped in the coming matches when he does get his chance, with a number of options available to the Addicks boss in the middle of the park.

Secondly, the other obstacle will be in him becoming the player Lee Bowyer envisages him to be.

The Charlton boss has said he wants to use Smith either as a number 10 or as one of the wide midfield options in a diamond.

Indeed, he’s hinted that Smith has work to do on the defensive side of the game and, indeed, the physical side of things to make him more box-to-box than he is currently.

Bowyer used Albie Morgan as an example of what he wants Smith to try and emulate in terms of a player that, whilst good on the ball already, can now bring that defensive understanding and physical capacity to compete at both ends of the field.

It’s a challenge for Smith to take on and try and bring into his game then and success, or failure, will likely determine how much we see him feature in SE7 for the rest of this season.