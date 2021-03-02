What obstacles does Lee Bowyer face at Charlton Athletic right now?

Lee Bowyer is under pressure for perhaps the first time as Charlton Athletic boss at the moment with results not good enough for the Addicks as they hope to make the play-offs.

They’re still in with a chance of making the top six, of course, but they need to arrest the slide they are on quickly and it is up for debate whether they are going to turn it around.

What obstacles does Bowyer face at the moment, then? We take a look…

Risk of alienating players

We’ve seen already this season that Bowyer has dug out certain players when they have not performed to his expected level.

Marcus Maddison was shipped out in the winter window because of that and after the defeat against Blackpool he once again critiqued some of his squad – with four getting subbed at half-time.

Digging them out only works to an extent before you risk losing the dressing room, though, and the lacklustre performances of late suggest the manager is walking a fine line between motivating his players to improve and winding some of them up.

Keeping the fans onside

For perhaps the first time as Charlton boss, Bowyer also has a section of the support that is calling for him to go.

Some still want to stay given previous work with the club but you cannot ignore those calling for his exit now.

Bowyer and owner Thomas Sandgaard have a good relationship but the latter will not be able to ignore the fan-base if it turns further.

For the first time, Bowyer is truly fighting for his Charlton future and the next few games could well determine whether he stays or goes.