What obstacles does Glenn Murray face at Nottingham Forest as transfer is sealed?

A reunion took place at Nottingham Forest in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

Having already brought in Filip Krovinovic and James Garner on loan, Chris Hughton made one last move, bringing in his old player Glenn Murray on a short-term deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Murray is a player who the manager knows like the back of his hands. The 37-year-old has scored 52 goals in 127 career appearances under Hughton’s stewardship – 23 of those goals coming in 45 games as Brighton won promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17.

Although the remit this season is very different to that of 2016/17, Hughton will be putting the same amount of trust in Murray to perform, and add a bit of inspiration in front of goal as Forest look to steer clear of relegation.

Of course, now only is Murray now older, but that prolific streak in front of goal was less than four years ago.

Since then, he has been shipped out the exit door at the AMEX as fresh blood arrived in the form of Neal Maupay, and he has also failed to make an impact at Watford.

Murray spent the first half of this season on loan at Vicarage Road, making only six appearances for the Hornets and failing to find the net.

And whilst Murray was Hughton’s main man at Brighton, the situation is very much different at the City Ground.

On Tuesday night, Hughton stuck by his captain, Lewis Grabban, showing faith in the 33-year-old. That trust was repaid, with Grabban finding an equaliser on the night, and helping guide Forest to a 2-1 away win over Coventry.

Grabban hasn’t been at his best this season. The striker became the first player since 2003 to score 20 league goals last term, but he’s only found the net three times in 17 outings this time around.

But Hughton has stuck by him, and Tuesday night’s goal will only give him more confidence going forward.

Murray will be a big player for Forest between now and the end of the season in their bid for survival, there can be no denying that.

How often he gets to show that importance, though, remains to be seen.