What obstacles does Darren Moore face at Sheffield Wednesday?

The appointment of Darren Moore certainly seems to have gone down well with Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

The Owls are in a desperate situation as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship and that means that the former Doncaster Rovers boss certainly has his work cut out.

That means that he’ll need to get cracking straight away.

Wednesday face Rotherham United on Wednesday evening but what obstacles does Moore face if he’s to stand any chance of getting the Yorkshire side out of the bottom three?

We take a look.

Solving their leaky defence

Conceding goals has been a big problem for Sheffield Wednesday this term.

While they’re certainly not the worst defensive side in the league, the fact that they’ve conceded three or more goals in three of their last six games has to be a big cause for concern.

Keeping clean sheets will be essential if the Owls are to have any chance of staying up.

Putting the ball in the net

This old problem is still a real issue.

Sheffield Wednesday have the joint-lowest amount of goals scored this term and so it’s fairly easy to see why the club have struggled to win games this term.

If Darren Moore can tap into the goal threat that his side offers then they could be in good hands.

Changing the mentality of the squad

This is a massive one.

Sheffield Wednesday are in an incredibly difficult position near the bottom of the table and have been there pretty much all season long.

As a result confidence is going to be rock-bottom at Hillsborough right now.

If the Owls are to have any chance of escaping the drop Moore will need his players to re-find their confidence and attack games with the sort of ruthlessness that will be needed to win games.

If they don’t then it’ll be hard to see things improving.