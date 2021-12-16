What next for Sheffield United’s Ben Davies?

Ben Davies endured a frustrating second half to the 2020/21 campaign where he was an unused substitute eight times for Liverpool.

The Reds acquired his services from Preston North End in the thick of a defensive injury crisis, such that has come to an end and led to the 26-year-old embarking on a season-long loan move to Sheffield United.

The Blades have experienced a very up and down first half of the season on the whole, but are looking better placed than ever to launch a top six bid in the second half of the season under Paul Heckingbottom.

Recruitment analyst Liam Henshaw has been very impressed with Davies’ performances for the Blades this season and gave his thoughts on the 26-year-old’s future when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “Liverpool don’t sign players without a reason, even if you’re just going to be squad cover. Ben is a terrific player with great experience of the Championship and EFL.

“A progressive defender in every sense; a player who can carry the ball out from the back and one who has a terrific range of passing.

“He ranks second for successful progressive passes and he does this while still being strong defensively. If he’s not in Liverpool’s plans after his loan move, there will be a lot of clubs looking at him.”

There is a lot of competition for places at Liverpool as a central defender, big money summer signing Ibrahima Konate has only managed four league starts so far this term but if Davies can continue to enhance his reputation in this loan spell, his ball playing ability will definitely make him an attractive proposition for Premier League clubs.

The Verdict

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Sheffield United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club does Ched Evans play for now? Salford City Fleetwood Town Preston North End Blackpool

Davies has been a consistent performer through some tricky patches at Bramall Lane this season. The 26-year-old has built a strong relationship with John Egan at the heart of defence over the course of the campaign, and looks to be thriving with added licence to get forward since Heckingbottom has reverted the Blades to a three at the back formation.

The Blades will have one eye on the six point gap between themselves and the play-offs as we head towards the January transfer window. Despite being in their first year of parachute payments and the lucrative sale of Aaron Ramsdale, it does not look like hefty funds will be available for Heckingbottom to strengthen the squad.

Davies will remain a crucial cog as the Blades’ attempt to realise their top six ambitions in the second half of the season.