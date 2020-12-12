‘What madness is this’, ‘Surely not’ – Fans of EFL club react as Manchester United man emerges as January target

Reading have made an offer to sign Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo as they look to improve their defence in the January window.

Reading have made an offer for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo. [@DuncanCastles] #readingfc pic.twitter.com/iUxiTheUmE — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 11, 2020

The Royals have enjoyed a brilliant season so far under new boss Veljko Paunović, with the Serbian guiding the team to fifth position, just four points from leaders Norwich, after 17 games.

Despite that, he will be eager to strengthen in the New Year, and reporter Duncan Castles has revealed that the Berkshire outfit are keen on Rojo.

The 30-year-old, who has won 61 caps for Argentina, is way down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and United would love to shift him in January if possible.

Capable of playing at centre-back or left-back, Rojo has not played football since February, when he was back on loan in South America with Estudiantes.

Obviously, there are many obstacles to overcome for Reading to do this deal, not least financially, but it’s fair to say it’s a potential transfer that got the fans talking.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

As in to buy….

What madness is this https://t.co/ZvbdtgoYlI — Chris Murray (@CJM1871) December 11, 2020

Can only hope this is nonsense cause this is the last thing we need. https://t.co/IYNBTfmRSF — SamL0)))max (@cvltrunner) December 11, 2020

This is awful ! He’s dreadful ! Been leaching money from United for years. https://t.co/sb2rjMSMWi — padz (@padzRfc) December 11, 2020

YES PLEASE — Ben Cape (@BenCape3) December 11, 2020

Ridiculous — Peter Griffiths (@MrPeteGriff) December 11, 2020