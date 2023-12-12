Highlights Leicester City, Norwich City, and Celtic are interested in signing 18-year-old attacker Caylan Vickers, with Arsenal and Real Madrid also interested.

Vickers has proven his worth and has potential, being versatile enough to play up front, on the wing, or as a central attacking midfielder.

Leicester should not loan Vickers back to Reading FC without assurances of regular game time, as it could negatively affect his value and development.

Leicester City have been keeping tabs on Reading attacker Caylan Vickers, according to The Sun.

The same report has stated that league rivals Norwich City and Scottish Premiership side Celtic have also had scouts keeping an eye on the 18-year-old, who made his full breakthrough at the Select Car Leasing Stadium earlier this season.

The interested trio may be underdogs in this race, with Arsenal and Real Madrid also taking an interest in Vickers, but a £1m fee may be enough to secure his signature.

Considering the amount that the Foxes generated from player sales in the summer, this is an amount they will surely be able to fork out.

Leicester City should sign Caylan Vickers

It would be a gamble spending a seven-figure fee on a player who has a very limited amount of experience at a senior level, but Vickers has proved his worth and will only get better with more game time under his belt.

Not only is the 18-year-old talented with plenty of potential, but he is also versatile, with the teenager able to operate both up front and on the wing. He could probably do a job as a central attacking midfielder too.

Although there are questions marks over whether he can step up to a Championship level, he's still young and it wouldn't be the end of the world if he has to go back out on loan.

If he joins the Foxes, he knows that he won't be guaranteed a starting spot straight away considering the options Enzo Maresca already has.

He will expect to be behind Yunus Akgun, Marc Albrighton, Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi in the pecking order if he plays as a winger, which he probably would in Maresca's system, so it would be difficult to see Vickers kicking up much of a fuss if he doesn't start straight away. That can only help to retain squad harmony.

A first-team spot could open up for him at some point though, with Akgun and Fatawu only on loan at this point and Albrighton now 34.

Leicester City shouldn't loan him back to Reading FC without assurances

As part of a potential January deal to take him to the King Power Stadium, the Royals may be keen to bring him back to the SCL Stadium for the remainder of the season.

Considering Vickers has spent plenty of time in Berkshire and is currently thriving at his current side, it may not be a bad idea to send him back on loan to the Royals, especially if he doesn't play regularly for the Foxes in the short term.

It would be difficult to see Maresca playing him too much this term considering the other wing options he has at his disposal, so sending him out on loan may be the best option to take.

However, Vickers hasn't been heavily involved in the league recently and this has baffled many supporters.

Even though he's still young, the Englishman needs plenty of game time if he wants to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

Leicester can't afford to send him back to the SCL Stadium without receiving assurances that he will start regularly.

If they do, that would be a foolish decision because it could negatively affect his value if he doesn't play much between the time he's purchased and the end of the season.

Selles and/or a potential successor may be reluctant to play him too much considering they would be developing another club's players - and may be keen to give one of their permanent first-teamers a chance to shine instead.