“What I’ve been wishing for” – Miles Leaburn speaks out on start to season at Charlton Athletic

Heading into pre-season at Charlton Athletic, it was unclear what younger players would make the trip to Spain to add some depth to the group.

Aaron Henry, Charles Clayden and Miles Leaburn made the tour, after mainly playing for the club’s youth sides, or on loan in non-league, last season, with the latter asserting his authority as a key figure in the Addicks’ attacking contingent.

Five games into the 2022/23 season and Leaburn is Charlton’s top scorer, having scored twice off of the bench in the third tier.

The most recent was an instinctive first time finish from the 18-year-old, as the Addicks swept Plymouth Argyle aside to a 5-1 scoreline.

Scoring in front of the home crowd for the first time was an emotional moment for Leaburn, who is the son of former Addicks striker Carl and club employee Tracey.

Leaburn put his impressive start to the season and goal against the Pilgrims into words when he spoke to the South London Press.

He said: “That’s what I’ve been wishing for – to score in front of that end.

“I wanted to do that so bad, I can’t lie.

“I slipped through Payney (Jack Payne) and it richocheted.

“I thought I’d have a crack and went with the sidefoot, to go for accuracy.

“The team were unbelievable the whole game – the way we kept the ball and the way we took our chances was just clinical.

“I have faith in myself but I couldn’t imagine it would go this well.

“I just hope it keeps going well.

“I’ll keep working hard and trying my best.

“I set a target with one of my old coaches, Hamza (Serrar), and I’m trying to get to that goal.

“When the team has got that momentum when you come on it makes it so much easier to get into the game.”

With Chuks Aneke sidelined with a calf injury at the moment, Leaburn is the understudy to club captain Jayden Stockley in the number nine role, but he is handling the pressure of that responsibility very well in the early stages of his senior career.

The Verdict

Think you’re a Charlton Athletic expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1) What is the nickname of the club? The Addicks The Shrimps The Sky Blues The Posh

The Miles Leaburn fairytale story has been one of the themes of the season so far, but the teenager will be desperate to keep contributing as the Addicks target a promotion push.

If it was not for the fast start that Leaburn has made in League One this season, a non-league loan move may well have been on the cards, but with the clock ticking in the transfer window and no attacking reinforcements seeming close, the versatile forward looks set to remain at the forefront of Ben Garner’s first team plans for the long haul this season.

Mason Burstow broke through at The Valley last term and earned a January move to Chelsea, a continuation of Leaburn’s impressive step up to senior football could lead to high profile interest in the not too distant future.