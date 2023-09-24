It has been an underwhelming start to the new Championship campaign for Millwall Football Club.

The Lions’ reputation in the Championship has grown in recent years, as they have gone from a mid-table side to a play-off contender.

The 2022/23 season was the closest the club got to breaking into the play-offs, as they missed out on the achievement in the final game.

So, this season, they came into it with a sense of the same again, but so far, the club has struggled to match those ambitions.

It was a busy summer for the London club, but out of all the business they did, the best piece was probably retaining the services of forward Zian Flemming.

The Dutchman was arguably the club’s best player last season, and they will hope he can replicate that form once again this time around.

How has Zian Flemming performed this season?

As mentioned, Flemming joined Millwall in the 2022 summer transfer window from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, and he made an instant impression.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals in 43 Championship appearances, meaning he was the club’s top goalscorer for the campaign.

This was more impressive as the player isn’t an out-and-out striker, as he often plays in the number 10 role.

So, coming into this new season, all eyes are on Flemming to see if he can replicate that form, which earned him attention from teams like Burnley and Lazio.

So far this season, Flemming has played in all six Championship league games, starting five and coming off the bench in the game against Leeds United.

The Dutch attacker has yet to get off the mark in this campaign, with his only contribution going forward being an assist in the 1-0 win over Stoke City.

What is Zian Flemming’s estimated annual salary at Millwall?

Here at Football League World, we have used Capology to look at the estimated annual salary of Flemming.

The 25-year-old is said to be on an annual salary of £780,000, according to Capology. This adds to the forward earning a weekly wage of £15,000.

Despite only joining the club a year ago, Flemming is already Millwall’s highest earner.

The next player on the list is midfielder George Saville, and he earns a weekly wage of £11,923, which adds to an annual salary of £620,000.

Can Zian Flemming lead Millwall to the play-offs?

It has been a slow start for the attacker, but he looks to be one of those players who, as soon as he gets his first goal of the campaign, could go on a decent run in front of goal.

Looking from the outside, you would have to say that Millwall’s chances of a play-off push could rely on how Flemming does this season, as he is arguably their best player.

The concern would be having his head turned from the transfer speculation in the summer, but he will know that if he wants to play for these interested sides, he will need to show once again what he is capable of while in a Millwall shirt.

So, despite the poor start, Millwall are not out of the play-off race and still have a good chance, like anyone else, to put together a run that makes them one of the strongest teams in the league.