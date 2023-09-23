Despite plenty of interest in Willy Gnonto from Everton, the young winger has remained a Leeds United player until at least January.

However, it did not always seem as though that would be the case, with plenty of speculation around the future of the winger, who was one of the few bright sparks for the Whites last season.

The Italy international had not made an appearance for the club for some time since the opening day of the campaign against Cardiff City, after reportedly asking not to be included in the side as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

There were many twists following that all the way up until the transfer deadline when it came to the situation surrounding the 19-year-old and his future at Elland Road recently.

The 19-year-old then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

Since then, he has been heavily involved in the action against the likes of Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, and Hull City. The Italian also scored in the 4-3 win over Ipswich.

It has been reported during August that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the West Yorkshire outfit, but the bid was quickly knocked back by Leeds.

Sky Sports have also claimed that Everton have actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but has slowly risen to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons. However, all of them were turned down by Leeds, with the winger now a key man for the short-term at least.

How much does Willy Gnonto earn at Leeds United?

He signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £3.8million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

He penned a five-year deal at Elland Road to tie him down the club until 2027. And, according to figures taken from Capology, Leeds' young star earns around £20,000 per week.

Albeit, this figure is only an estimate, and it is unclear if relegation from the Premier League will have had any sort of impact on his deal, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

The 19-year-old contributed to four goals and four assists in all competitions last season for Leeds. He played 28 games in total, after initially having to bide his time in the U-21 setup before being entrusted with first-team minutes under Jesse Marsch.

Does Gnonto's salary make him one of the highest earners for Leeds?

He scored against Ipswich, which was the first game back since his refusal to play. However, despite his contribution to Leeds at such a young age, Gnonto is one of the more modest earners at Leeds, his total gross salary per year is set at around £1.04 million before tax.

Rodrigo and Jack Harrison were the top earners at the club last term, but with both now departing, it leaves Junior Firpo, Georginio Rutter, and Patrick Bamford as the only players who earn in excess of £50,000 per week for the Whites.

It may be in the club's best interests to tie him down to new and improved terms, considering the saga that ensued during the summer, and the lower wage compared with his peers. It would give them greater security heading towards the summer of 2024 as well.