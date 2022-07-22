What should Wigan be targetting for the 2022/23 Championship season?

League One title winners Wigan Athletic are preparing for their return to the Championship.

It’s been a slow start to the window but the Latics made their first significant signing earlier this week as they confirmed that right-back Ryan Nyambe, who left Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer, has signed a one-year deal at the DW Stadium.

Work still needs to be done but given the spending spree they went on last season, there is still plenty of talent in Leam Richardson’s squad.

But how should the Latics be approaching their return to the second tier? And how well prepared are they for the hard graft that the Championship season requires?

To answer those questions and many more Adam Pendlebury from the Progress with Unity podcast joined Ned Holmes for FLW TV’s Wigan Fan Voice show.

