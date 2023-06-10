Watford's home ground Vicarage Road has proven a tough place to visit in the Championship in recent years.

Despite a poor season for the Hornets which saw them miss out on the play-off places, their home form remained strong, and they had the seventh-best home record in the division, losing just six games on their own patch all campaign, but their form on the road proved incredibly costly as they ranked 18th in the away table.

The dug out at Vicarage Road has been the focus of much attention over the last decade, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all taking charge of the club this season as they recorded a disappointing 11th-placed finish.

Valerian Ismael was appointed as Hornets boss in May, becoming the club's 19th manager in 11 years since the takeover by the Pozzo family in 2012.

However, despite the constant turnover of managers, the club have enjoyed success during the Pozzo's reign, achieving two promotions to the Premier League in 2015 and 2021, spending five consecutive years in the top flight between 2015 and 2020 and reaching the FA Cup final in 2019.

Ismael will be hoping to turn Vicarage Road back into a fortress next season as he attempts to mount a promotion push and as he begins preparations for the new campaign, we looked at the capacity of the Hornets' home ground and compared with some of their Championship rivals.

What is the capacity of Vicarage Road?

Vicarage Road has a capacity of 23,700, making it one of the smaller grounds in the Championship.

The smallest ground in the division is Rotherham United's New York Stadium with a capacity of 12,021, with only Plymouth Argyle's Home Park (17,441), Queens Park Rangers' Loftus Road (18,439), Millwall's The Den (20,146), Swansea City's Swansea.com Stadium (21,088) and Preston North's End's Deepdale (23,404) holding less than the home of Watford.

The biggest stadium in the Championship is Sunderland's Stadium of Light which has a capacity of 48,707, followed by Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough (39,732) and Leeds United's Elland Road (37,890).

According to Transfermarkt, the Hornets' average attendance this season was 18,150.

Their highest attendance came for the Boxing Day game against Millwall with 20,204, while their lowest was for the FA Cup clash with Milton Keynes Dons in August, which attracted just 8,891.

Despite increasing frustrating among Hornets fans towards the ownership, they are likely to turn out in their numbers once again next season.