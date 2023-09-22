Tyrese Campbell has made a good start to the 2023/24 season for Stoke City.

The forward may not have contributed a goal or an assist yet for the Potters but he's been getting into dangerous positions from that right-hand side. Indeed, Sofascore's average rating of him, so far in the Championship, is 7.1 out of 10.

Where he'll be frustrating fans is the fact that he's getting plenty of chances but hasn't yet converted them. He's underperforming his xG of 1.83, according to Sofascore. Potters' fans will be hoping that this is the season that he kicks on and gets into double digits for goals in the league.

Campbell has been with the club since making the step up to professional football. Having come through the academy, his wages will have initially been quite low, for a Championship player. Now that he's an established figure in their team, that's not the case anymore.

We've taken a closer look at his Stoke contract, with the help of Capology.

How much money is Tyrese Campbell on per year?

The forward has been on the same wage since the start of the 2020/21 season, according to Capology.com. They estimate that over the last few years, he's been earning £650,000 per annum.

That amount pales in comparison to what many of his teammates are earning. There are eight players in the Stoke squad that are, reportedly, on more money per year than Campbell is.

Four players (Ben Wilmot, Mark Travers, Dwight Gayle, and Lewis Baker) are all on just under £500,000 a year more than the 23-year-old, according to Capology.

But there is one player that blows the rest out of the water. Dutchman Ki-Jana Hoever is reportedly earning more than double what any other player at Stoke is on, which is no huge surprise given he's on loan from Wolves, who likely pay the majority of his estimated yearly wage of £2.1 million.

How much money is Tyrese Campbell on per week?

Campbell's estimated weekly wage is £12,500. That may not seem like a lot for a Championship player but it's a fair amount more than he was making when he first got into the team.

As a 17-year-old, he was being paid £400 per week by Stoke. He hadn't broken into the first team yet, but to have your wage increase by 3000% in just over half a decade isn't bad going.

Having said that, and as you could probably work out from the yearly statistics, his weekly earnings are blown out of the water by some of his teammates. On top of the five names mentioned previously, who are all earning upwards of 150% of Campbell's weekly wage, Sead Haksabanovic, Luke McNally, and Josh Laurent are all taking home a bigger cheque each week than the 23-year-old.

Is Tyrese Campbell due a pay rise?

This might be one of the reasons why there hasn't been any resolution to his contract situation yet with the 23-year-old in the final year of his current deal.

He was the club's top scorer in the league, last season, and is also a fairly decent creator for others. His current contract was given to him when he was 20 years old, so that goes a long way to explaining his standings in the club's pay hierarchy.

The 23-year-old is a player with a bright future and Stoke will likely want to protect that by getting him tied down to a new deal and doing so might mean upping his salary.