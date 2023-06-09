Burnley's home ground Turf Moor proved to be a fortress this season in the Championship.

The Clarets won promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt as they secured the Championship title, accumulating an incredible 101 points after a remarkable campaign under Vincent Kompany.

Burnley had the best home record in the division, losing just once on their own patch all campaign with a surprising 2-1 defeat to struggling Queens Park Rangers in April, but such was their dominance, they also had the best away record in the second tier.

Turf Moor has seen plenty of success over the last decade, with the Clarets winning promotion to the Premier League on three occasions in 2014, 2016 and 2022, enjoying a six-year stint in the top flight prior to their relegation last season and even hosting Europa League football in 2018.

As Kompany begins preparations for life back in Premier League, we looked at the capacity of Turf Moor and compared it with some of those they will be coming up against next term.

What is the capacity of Turf Moor?

The capacity of Turf Moor is 21,944, which will make it the fourth-smallest stadium in the Premier League next season.

Only fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town's Kenilworth Road (10,356), Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium (11,464) and Brentford's Brentford Community Stadium (17,500) can hold less than Burnley's home ground.

The biggest in the Premier League is Manchester United's Old Trafford with a capacity of 74,879, followed by West Ham United's London Stadium (62,500) and Tottenham Hotspur's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,303).

As you might expect given their success on the pitch this season, the Clarets regularly reached near-capacity attendances, averaging 19,967, according to Transfermarkt.

Their highest home attendance came for the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers in November with 21,747, while their lowest was against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup in November with just 6,329.

Burnley rewarded their loyal support by giving them a season to remember, and they will be hoping that exciting times are ahead for the club in the top flight, with Kompany revealing last month he is keen for his side to compete in the division and refusing to put a ceiling on what they could achieve.

Turf Moor was a notoriously difficult place to go in the Premier League during the Sean Dyche era and while it will be a significant different style of play employed by Kompany next season, they will certainly have the ability to cause problems for teams in front of their own fans.