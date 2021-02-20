‘What is this? ‘ – AFC Bournemouth fans discuss XI to face QPR

AFC Bournemouth head to London this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship with them taking on Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

The Cherries are in decent form having gone unbeaten in three league games and they’ll be looking to maintain that form here against a Hoops side that is in great shape itself at the moment.

Of course, QPR are lower down in the table than they would like but they’re in a purple patch having won five of their last six league matches, with two of those their last two at home, so it is going to be a tough test for Jonathan Woodgate and his side.

It remains to be seen, too, if this is his last game in charge as caretaker manager with rumours rife that a new permanent appointment is expected soon and so, that said, he’ll naturally want to go out with a bang if he can.

He’s named his XI for this one, let’s take a look at what Cherries fans think of it…

Yes Yes Yes! No Danjuma and no Rico that's a positive already! Danjuma is at the moment for me, an impact player and Rico well 🤦‍♂️

C'mon let's do this today! Let's get this party started!!!! #BoscombeBackOfNet 🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒#afcb — Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #1984 (@DansAFCB) February 20, 2021

Me with no Danjuma or Rico in starting 11#afcb pic.twitter.com/e2G0mb4JVa — Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #1984 (@DansAFCB) February 20, 2021

Brooks??? 😬😬 — Amy Jo Stewart 💫🦄♉️🔮 (@yorkshirelass97) February 20, 2021

4 centre mids and two attackers (one of which is Shane Long) must be a joke right? Now give us the actual team — Joel warren (@Joelwar55075449) February 20, 2021

Where is Brooks? — 🍒 (@LewisAFCB) February 20, 2021

Sorry what is this? — 🧃🌍 (@schoolboylooks) February 20, 2021

Brooks? — the true reds (@afcbollocks) February 20, 2021