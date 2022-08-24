“What is there to buy?” – Coventry City fan pundit reacts to Simon Jordan’s comments regarding takeover

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Crystal Palace chairman-turned-pundit Simon Jordan has expressed an interest in purchasing Championship outfit Coventry City.

54-year-old Jordan revealed on TalkSPORT last week (via the Coventry Telegraph) that he was potentially keen on taking over the Sky Blues, with current owners SISU keen to sell up, in part due to the situation with Rugby Union club Wasps, who lease the Coventry Building Society Arena to the football club.

SISU have had a turbulent relationship with the club’s supporters since their takeover in 2007, especially after moving the club out of the city to Northampton for a short period of time, but they could now be close to exiting after a 15-year spell.

Jordan, who was Palace’s owner between 2000 and 2010, has looked into buying Coventry in the past and has expressed an interest once again – FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood though isn’t buying into it one bit and can’t see anything coming of it.

“Personally I think that it’s a load of all tosh – it’s a little bit of media talk,” Neil said.

“An article has come out from the owner saying we are for sale – we’ve always been for sale, they’re a hedge fund so they want a profit on their investment, so there’s always going to be an open ear from the owners if a sale was going to come about.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if that came about, there’s obviously a lot of talk about Wasps and their financial problems, so it might be a tactic from SISU just to play that hand.

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing to buy at Coventry. We don’t own the stadium, we don’t own the training ground, we have no tangible assets, so what is there to buy?

“I personally can’t see a takeover coming, the only way I see it happening is if someone comes in and either takes over both ourselves and Wasps and inherits the CBS Arena or if Wasps’ financial situation deteriorates to a point where they have to sell the CBS, if that case happens then someone will come in to buy the CBS and the football club in one swoop.

“I can’t see us being taken over without the stadium being included, it makes no sense, and as for Simon Jordan – I love him on TalkSPORT, but you speak to any Crystal Palace fan about what he did when he was there and they have kind of warned us already, he left them in administration and I think £70 million worth of debt, and I think it’s better the devil you know really, isn’t it?

“SISU haven’t been the best owners but the way things are going at the minute, they brought Mark Robins back, the recruitment seems good, Dave Boddy as CEO seems like a great appointment, so things seem to be a lot better now than what they ever have been.

“So, I think I’d rather stick with how things are – the risk of a consortium with Simon Jordan and his pals coming in and them not actually furthering us, that’s the main thing – if someone comes in now there needs to be significant investment, there needs to be concrete in the ground for a new stadium if they’re not going to buy the CBS, and those promises need to be there from day one, or else the fans aren’t going to buy into it at all.”

The Verdict

Considering Jordan hasn’t been in the football game since 2010, it would seem pretty ambitious to get back in 12 years later with an established Championship club.

Like Neil mentioned though, it would be a major risk to sell to a consortium like that at this moment in time, especially when all things considered, SISU have not done a terrible job recently.

It’s certainly an improvement from their early days of running the club, and whilst Mark Robins doesn’t have a big budget to play with, he’s got assets there who could make a lot of money for Coventry City should they decide to cash in.

It could all be media bluster when it comes to Jordan’s comments, and some Coventry fans are certainly hoping it stays that way.