Charlton Athletic will have a busy summer ahead as Dean Holden looks to build a side capable of League One promotion next season.

The Addicks have had a lot of ups and downs in recent years, with off the field issues also playing a major role in their current position.

Supporters will be hoping that the worst is now behind them and that the positive second half of last season can be an indication of better times ahead at the Valley.

What is the capacity of the Valley?

Charlton’s home ground can hold an estimated capacity of roughly 27,000 supporters.

The London ground was initially built in the late 1910’s, officially opening in 1919.

However, it was closed from 1985 to 1992, with the Addicks forced to share their home ground with Crystal Palace for several years.

Financial issues led to a supporter-backed consortium purchasing the club in the mid 1980’s, but they were unable to afford the purchase of the ground alongside.

Construction on changes needed to make the stadium meet new safety requirements also made it impossible for the owners to afford.

Construction finally began on expanding the stadium in the 1990’s, eventually leading to the ground that is enjoyed by supporters today.

The final work was completed in 2001, in which the north stand was re-built.

How big is the Valley in comparison to other League One stadiums?

Of the teams competing in last season’s third division, Charlton’s home ground ranked sixth biggest.

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers all have bigger stadiums, with Hillsborough the biggest at a capacity of roughly 38,000.

Of the relegated sides from the Championship, all three have stadiums smaller than the Valley.

The closest is Wigan Athletic, with the DW Stadium capable of holding roughly 25,000 supporters.

This means that Charlton will have the fourth-largest ground in League One next season.

How big is the Valley in comparison to other stadiums in London?

There are a lot of stadiums competing for eyeballs in London, with seven in the Premier League alone.

The Valley has a higher capacity than the Brentford Community Stadium, which can hold roughly 17,250 people.

The Valley is also bigger than Fulham’s Craven Cottage, which can hold roughly 25,700 supporters.

However, the other five stadiums in the capital city that compete in the top flight are far bigger than Charlton’s.

The Valley is also bigger than other London stadiums such as The Den, Loftus Road and Kenilworth Road.