Bolton Wanderers have a long and storied history.

The North West club were established in the 19th century - in 1874 to be exact - and have won plenty, including FA Cups and league titles, in the years since.

They're on their way back up the English football pyramid at the moment and will hope to return to the top tier and bring Premier League football back to the UniBol at some point soon.

Our focus today is on the club's home - the University of Bolton Stadium, which is known as the UniBol.

What is the UniBol's capacity?

The UniBol has an all-seated capacity of 28,723.

The stadium's four stands are The Carrs Pasties Stand (North), The Frankin Sense Stand (South), The West Stand, and The Nat Lofthouse Stand (East).

Is the UniBol the biggest stadium in League One?

No, the UniBol is not the biggest stadium in League One.

Even after both Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday were promoted in 2022/23, there are two third tier sides with bigger stadiums.

Derby County's Pride Park is now the biggest with a capacity of 33.597, followed by MK Dons' Stadium MK (30.500), and then the UniBol.

The DW Stadium (Wigan Athletic), Select Car Leasing Stadium (Reading), The Valley (Charlton Athletic), Oakwell (Barnsley), and Fratton Park (Portsmouth) are the five other League One stadiums with capacities above 20,000.

When was the UniBol built?

The UniBol was opened in August 1997 and hosted its first game, a Premiership clash against Everton, in September of that year.

It was originally known as The Reebok Stadium before being renamed The Macron Stadium in 2013.

In 2018, Wanderers signed an agreement with the University of Bolton, which saw the ground's name change.

As of the 1st of July 2023, it will become The Toughsheet Community Stadium due to a five-year stadium naming deal signed with the Bolton-based recycling company.

Where did Bolton play before the UniBol?

The UniBol is the third permanent home the club has had since it was established a century and a half ago.

Having spent their early years playing at a range of locations, Wanderers moved to Pikes Lane in 1881 and would stay there until 1895 when they moved to Burnden Park.

The Manchester Road ground, which could hold up to 70,000 stands in its heyday, was Bolton's home for 102 years before they moved to the UniBol in 1997.