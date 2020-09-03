What is the transfer latest with Tyler Roberts and Derby County?

Derby County have previously been linked with a move for Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts according to a report from The Times.

Roberts has struggled for consistent game time with Marcelo Bielsa’s side in recent seasons, with the Leeds boss opting to start Patrick Bamford ahead of him during the 2019/20 campaign.

The Welshman made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Whites last season, as they won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

He chipped in with four goals for Bielsa’s side as well, and he’ll be hoping to have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The Whites finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the second-tier standings as well, and they’ll now be preparing for life in the top-flight.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead, with Bielsa looking to add the necessary additions to his squad, as they look to adjust to life in the top-flight.

Rodrigo has signed for the club, which seems as though it’ll only push Roberts further down the pecking order in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

A move to Derby could have been tempting for Roberts, with the Rams looking to add a striker to their squad following Chris Martin’s summer departure.

But any potential move to Derby isn’t likely to materialise, with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth revealing that Roberts has made a good impression during pre-season, and isn’t likely to move elsewhere anytime soon.

And the Tyler Roberts to Derby County stuff doesn't have legs. He's done well in pre-season so far. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) September 2, 2020

Derby host Berkshire-based Reading in their first league match of the season on Saturday 12th September, but they’ll be hoping they can win their first competitive match of the season when they take on Barrow in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Phillip Cocu will be hoping he can add a striker to his squad in the near future, with the new season edging closer to getting under way.

If he can do that, then you have to imagine that the Rams will be in with a serious chance of winning promotion back into the Premier League.

But after Smyth’s latest update, it seems as though Roberts won’t be the player to lead the line for Derby ahead of the 2020/21 season.