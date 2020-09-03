What is the transfer latest with Ollie Watkins and Aston Villa?

After recently completing the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, Dean Smith will be keen to add more players to his Aston Villa squad before the start of the season.

The Villans have been heavily linked with a move for Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, who is said to be a player in serious demand following the Bees’ failure to win promotion to the Premier League last term.

Watkins scored 26 goals for Brentford in 2019/20, and is no stranger to Smith after he brought the 24-year-old to Griffin Park from Exeter City in 2017.

Villa have been left frustrated in their pursuit of Watkins thus far, though, and the latest update from John Percy of the Telegraph has left some fans infuriated.

Percy claims that Villa will have to pay £28million if they are to complete the signing of Watkins this summer, which is undoubtedly a hefty amount of money quoted by Brentford.

The Sun have previously reported that Villa are willing to offer Watkins a bumper contract of around £70,000-a-week in an attempt to lure him to Villa Park.

They also previously reported that a fee of £22million would be enough to lure Watkins away from West London to the West Midlands, but the latest update suggests that is no longer going to be the case.

It remains to be seen, however, whether this new transfer fee puts Villa off or not, with AFC Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson also said to be on Smith’s radar.