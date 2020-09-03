What is the transfer latest with Karlan Grant and West Brom?

West Bromwich Albion continue to prepare for life in the Premier League as more signings are eyed but, right now, Karlan Grant is proving hard to get hold of.

The Baggies have been widely tipped to add to their attacking options this summer after a season where, despite promotion and a fair amount of goals spread across the side, none of their strikers really lit things up.

As per John Percy, though, their attempts so far to get Grant in have fallen short, with Huddersfield Town looking to keep hold of him or at least get what they will feel is a fair price.

The Baggies were first linked with a move for Grant back in the January window. That obviously came to nothing, but it appears the interest has remained.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Huddersfield, under Carlos Corberan now, are looking to use younger players for their challenge in 20/21 and, naturally, want Grant to be the figurehead with him one of their best players and still at an early stage in his career.

However, the Terriers are also in a place where they can’t turn their nose up at the right amount of money and that figure is believed to be £16m, as per Rob Dorsett at Sky Sports.

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs over a move for the striker but, evidently, with Percy’s story in mind, Albion’s latest bid has fallen short of what Huddersfield want.

You get the feeling, though, that this one might not be over just yet and with plenty of time left in the window it’d be no surprise to see Albion push again.