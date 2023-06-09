Swansea City have provided some unforgettable moments for their supporters at the Swansea.com Stadium since moving this particular ground.

The Welsh outfit have achieved two promotions while featuring at this ground.

After moving up to the Championship in 2008, the Swans sealed a place in the Premier League in 2011 via the play-offs in 2011.

Swansea spent seven seasons at the highest level before suffering relegation to the second tier in 2018.

Having secured a 10th place finish in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign, the Swans' aim for the upcoming term will be to challenge for promotion.

Here, we have decided to take a look at everything you need to know about the Swansea.com Stadium, including the capacity, the name of the stands and accessibility to the ground.

What is the capacity of the Swansea.com Stadium?

Swansea moved to the Swansea.com Stadium in 2005 from Vetch Field.

As well as being home to the Swans, Ospreys Rugby also use the ground.

The current capacity of Swansea's stadium is 21,088.

Last season, the largest attendance recorded at this ground was 20,294 (against West Bromwich Albion in May).

The Swansea.com Stadium has been used occasionally by Wales' national team.

A number of concerts have also been held at this ground.

This ground was previously known as the Liberty Stadium up until 2021, when it switched to its current name.

What are the names of the stands at the Swansea.com Stadium?

The Swansea.com Stadium has four stands.

The East Stand and the West Stand run the length of the pitch.

Meanwhile, the North Stand and the South Stand are situated behind the goals.

Away supporters are housed in the North Stand, and are typically given an allocation of 2,000 tickets.

How can supporters get to Swansea City's ground?

Home supporters can purchase Seasonal parking options from the Stadium Ticket Office.

Match day parking options can be limited, but are available for £10.

This is part of the Landore Park and Walk system, which opens 2 hours before kick-off.

The Virgin Media site also offers parking for fans for the aforementioned price.

For those travelling by train, Swansea Train Station is located 1.4 miles away from the stadium, which equates to a 20-minute walk.

A taxi from the station to the ground would cost approximately £7.

Alternatively, fans can use the 4/4A bus which runs directly to the Swansea.com Stadium.

A return journey using this service costs £4.90, while a single ticket fare is £2.80.

Fans heading to this ground will need to note that it currently operates as a cashless stadium.

This includes the Landore Park and Walk site.