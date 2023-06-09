Sunderland are preparing for another season of Championship football.

The Black Cats enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 season, one that saw them reach the Championship play-offs and narrowly miss out on the final.

Despite reaching the play-offs, Sunderland were a side that wasn’t very strong at home, picking up just 30 points out of a possible 69.

This is an area the club knows they need to improve, and they will hope the Stadium of Light becomes a fortress again next season.

When was the Stadium of Light built?

The majority of the younger generation will only know the Stadium of Light when thinking of Sunderland.

But before playing their home games in this stadium, the club used to play at Roker Park, and it was the club’s former chairman, Bob Murray, who made the decision to change grounds.

Murray felt the club needed a new stadium to help the development of the football club.

Plans were put in place, and the club decided that their new stadium would be on the site of a former pit.

This idea was to recognise the coal miners and shipyard workers, as they have been known to be the backbone of Sunderland.

The stadium was built, and in 1997 it opened, with the first game coming in a friendly against Dutch giants Ajax.

The game finished goalless, so the first goal scored in the new stadium was by Niall Quinn in the 3-1 win over Manchester City in the league.

What else has the Stadium of Light hosted?

The club has now been in the Stadium of Light for 26 years, and it has seen the highs and lows of the club’s recent history.

It’s been a part of the club becoming a Premier League team and staying in the top flight for several years.

While it has also been there when the club have had its dark days, suffering back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One.

The Stadium of Light has not only been used for Sunderland’s football matches, but it’s also hosted international games.

It staged its first England game in 1999, when the Three Lions beat Belgium 2-1. Since then, it has also hosted key Euro qualifying games and most recently held England’s friendly against Australia in 2016.

As well as football, the stadium has been used to host famous singers from across the world. Music bands such as Oasis, One Direction, Foo Fighters, and Take That have all performed there.

While well-known singer Elton John has also toured at the Stadium of Light, Pink is doing so this year.

How much did the Stadium of Light cost to build?

This has all been done in a stadium that originally cost £15 million, but because of added work, the eventual total was £23 million.

What is the capacity of the Stadium of Light?

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is one of the biggest football grounds in English football and is stated to be the ninth-biggest in the country.

The stadium has had one of the biggest capacities since the club dropped to the EFL.

When the stadium was designed, its original capacity was 42,000, but with the construction of an extra tier in the North Stand, Sunderland’s capacity is now 49,000.

As we head into the 2023/24 season, Sunderland will once again have the biggest stadium capacity in the Championship.