‘What is the point?’ – These Leeds United fans aren’t too happy about being left in the dark by the EFL

Published

7 mins ago

on

Leeds United are currently biding their time as they push for promotion under Marcelo Bielsa, with the recent EFL postponement putting the breaks on their charge towards Premier League football.

A win over local rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend saw Leeds extend their lead in the automatic promotion places to seven points after Fulham could only draw away to Bristol City.

Luke Ayling’s stunning volley along with Patrick Bamford’s opportunistic effort saw the Whites win their fifth game in a row with as many clean sheets in that time to restore a lot of the optimism after a rocky start to 2020.

Last week saw preparations get underway for a trip to South Wales against Cardiff City until recent global events saw the EFL postpone all Championship matches until the weekend of the 4th April, which would see the Whites return to action on Friday night against Blackburn Rovers.

With the uncertainty surrounding what is an unprecedented series of events in the footballing world, the one question filling the heads of Leeds United fans is: Where does it leave their best promotion push in 16 years?

The fan base will definitely be growing anxious to see a verdict reached soon but things look like they will get worse before they get better in England.

It has thrown every footballing competition into major doubt and the Whites’ healthy standing at the summit of the Championship is one of the big talking points, with Leeds fans clearly having a pretty distinct opinion on matters.

Here’s how they reacted to Phil Hay’s latest feature for The Athletic… 

