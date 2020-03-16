‘What is the point?’ – These Leeds United fans aren’t too happy about being left in the dark by the EFL

Leeds United are currently biding their time as they push for promotion under Marcelo Bielsa, with the recent EFL postponement putting the breaks on their charge towards Premier League football.

A win over local rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend saw Leeds extend their lead in the automatic promotion places to seven points after Fulham could only draw away to Bristol City.

Luke Ayling’s stunning volley along with Patrick Bamford’s opportunistic effort saw the Whites win their fifth game in a row with as many clean sheets in that time to restore a lot of the optimism after a rocky start to 2020.

Last week saw preparations get underway for a trip to South Wales against Cardiff City until recent global events saw the EFL postpone all Championship matches until the weekend of the 4th April, which would see the Whites return to action on Friday night against Blackburn Rovers.

With the uncertainty surrounding what is an unprecedented series of events in the footballing world, the one question filling the heads of Leeds United fans is: Where does it leave their best promotion push in 16 years?

The fan base will definitely be growing anxious to see a verdict reached soon but things look like they will get worse before they get better in England.

It has thrown every footballing competition into major doubt and the Whites’ healthy standing at the summit of the Championship is one of the big talking points, with Leeds fans clearly having a pretty distinct opinion on matters.

Here’s how they reacted to Phil Hay’s latest feature for The Athletic…

I’ll never watch football again if the authorities deem it acceptable to cancel a season that’s 80% completed and deny fans and teams the fruits of their labour. — Tom Ralph (@TheTomRalph) March 16, 2020

I'd probably lose a lot of interest if it was voided. Because, what's the point? — AdamB992 (@AdamB992) March 16, 2020

Can you name Leeds’ last 15 managers?

1 of 15 Firstly, who is the current boss of Leeds United? Marcelo Bielsa Slaven Bilic Scott Parker Sabri Lamouchi

I'm done with football if this season is voided — Paul Milner (@paulmilner365) March 16, 2020

I’d be gutted if we don’t go up because of a void season, for the simple fact that we’d lose Bielsa, Phillips white and god knows who else but I think it would ruin our chances for a another 10years plus — Deano LuFc (@deano_lufc) March 16, 2020

If the season isn't finished at a later date then there are 2 options: Accepting the league positions or declaring the season void. Surely the acknowledgement of 80% of the results (taking the tables as they are) counts for more than a simple nullification of the whole season. — GermanyLUFC 🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@GermanyLufc) March 16, 2020

I think best way istake league positions as they are….top 2 teams go up and nobody goes down. Premier league has 22 teams next season with 5 going down — Rich Lord (@richlord38) March 16, 2020

What’s the big fuss about next season? Surely this one should finish before another begins. That way no complaints, surely the most sensible idea? I can definitely see the euros being cancelled but it’s a good time for that considering it’s not in one host country! — Bradley Mills (@B_JMills) March 16, 2020

I think the obvious one here is that they will void the whole season. It's typical for Leeds but you just know that's what they'll do — TheRichBoy #sowhiteandprivileged (@LiberallyZion) March 16, 2020

Voiding the season will have so many many financial implications as would ending it as leagues stand now. Fixtures will have to be completed however creatively. — Jamster (@JamieRo12949481) March 16, 2020

They can't cancel it because some fans already paid in full, with interest, for this season via credit, and have now started paying for next season too. Who would refund us for the last two months? Leeds? Efl? The government? Zebra finance who went of business last year? Play on. — The Mystic Fuffoon (@fuffoon) March 16, 2020

The season has to be completed, otherwise what is the point? — Jacob Wadsworth (@JacobWadsworth6) March 16, 2020