Rotherham United have been known as a yo-yo team in recent years, bouncing between the Championship and League One as they have been unable to settle in the second tier.

That all changed in the 2022-23 season though as they outlasted their relegation rivals to secure their spot in the second tier of English football for another year under Matt Taylor, who replaced long-serving Paul Warne earlier in the season after he headed to Derby County.

Rotherham currently call the New York Stadium their home after spending all of their history at Millmoor before 2008.

Ken Booth, owner of Millmoor Stadium, was embroiled in a row with the club over their usage of the ground, so the Millers had to depart to Sheffield-based Don Valley Stadium as a temporary measure - one which lasted four years.

Eventually though Rotherham's new home was constructed, and the club haven't looked back since, with several moments of success coming at the NYS.

When was the New York Stadium built?

After moving out of Millmoor to the Don Valley temporarily in 2008, Rotherham quickly began looking for sites to build their own ground and finally found one in early 2010, only a 10-minute walk away across the A630 from Millmoor.

The construction of the New York Stadium began in the summer of 2011 and was completed within nine months, with Rotherham eventually moving into their new permanent home in July 2012 and have been there ever since.

What is the New York Stadium's capacity?

The New York Stadium only has a capacity of 12,021, meaning that it is the smallest arena in the Championship by at least 5,000 seats.

Naturally, the two stands running down the sides of the pitch hold the most amount of people at 4,000 each, with the West Stand being the one that houses corporate facilities, the changing room for players and of course the benches for staff and substitutes during the match.

Across from that is the East Stand which is extremely similar in size but also holds two platforms for disabled fans to be housed.

The stands behind the goal both house approximately 2,000 supporters, with the North Stand being the end where home fans are exclusively housed.

Directly across from the North Stand at the opposite end of the pitch is the South Stand, another 2,000-seater stand which is for away supporters - the stadium as a whole cost in the region of £17 million to construct.