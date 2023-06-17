Bristol Rovers are preparing for a second consecutive season in League One.

The Pirates earned promotion to League One in the 2021/22 season, and on their return, the club managed to beat expectations.

The Gashead finished comfortably away from the relegation zone, with their form at home no doubt being a reason why.

Joey Barton and co. will hope the Memorial Stadium can be a fortress for the club in the 2023/24 season.

When was the Memorial Stadium built?

Bristol Rovers’ stadium has been around for a long time, much longer than many of their fans and other supporters may think.

The Memorial Stadium officially opened in 1921, but it wasn’t used by the football team until 1996.

The Pirates used to play their home games at Eastville, but in 1986 the club had to leave that ground due to financial trouble.

For 10 years, the club had to play their home games in Bath before, in 1996, an agreement was reached for Bristol Rovers to move into the Memorial Stadium.

Why is it called the Memorial Stadium?

The stadium was given its name because it was built in memory of local rugby union players who lost their lives in the First World War.

The stadium was more known as a rugby stadium, as it was built in 1921 and has been used by sports teams since then.

The stadium was built on an area of land known as Buffalo Bill’s Field because Colonel William “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Wild West Show performed there from the 28th of September until the 3rd of October in 1891.

It was bought by Sir Francis Nicholas Cowlin, the Sheriff of Bristol and given to Bristol Rugby Club so that they could build themselves their own stadium.

What is the capacity of the Memorial Stadium?

Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 12,300, which makes it one of the smaller stadiums in League One.

The club on average gets around 8,320 per home game, while their record attendance came in 2008 against West Bromwich Albion, which was 12,011.

Since 2007, the club has been fighting to redevelop or move football grounds. The stadium company put forward plans for a £35 million refurbishment of the ground in 2007.

But they faced delays and pushbacks that lasted until 2017. It was then the idea of the club to move to a new stadium, but after the Al-Qadi family bought the football club, their plans were squashed, and they were looking to redevelop once again.

Despite being a small stadium, the Memorial Stadium is one that can be very hostile for away teams, and Bristol Rovers will hope that is the case once again next season.