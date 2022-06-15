What is the latest with Wout Weghorst’s situation at Burnley amid Frankfurt transfer talk?

It seems that Wout Weghorst will be making a swift exit from Burnley this summer.

The striker only joined the Lancashire side from Wolfsburg in the January transfer window, but scored just twice in 20 appearances, as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

As a result, it now seems as though Weghorst will be on the move this summer, with the Dutch international already claiming that it had previously been agreed he will not play for the Turf Moor club in the Championship.

That is something that has generated plenty of speculation surrounding Weghorst’s future, with the latest reports suggesting that Europa League winners Frankfurt could potentially be his next destination.

It was claimed last week that the Bundesliga could be set to make a move for the 29-year-old, and it has subsequently been reported that a bid has now been submitted, although there may still be some work to do before a deal is completed.

According to the latest update from Bild, via Sport Witness, Weghorst will only begin working on his move away from Burnley, once he has comppleted international duty with the Netherlands.

Even so, Weghorst is said to be desperate to leave Turf Moor this summer, with the striker apparently keen to be playing for a top European club ahead of the World Cup later this year, and he is said to be available on loan.

For their part, Frankfurt are thought to want this deal done quickly, so things could start to gather pace now that the latest round of Nations League fixtures have been played.

Reports have also suggested that Fenerbahce and Besiktas are keen to sign Weghorst, but this update claims the striker does not want to move to Turkey, although he is still keen to see what his options are.

With all that in mind, it seems we could be in for an intriguing few days and weeks, when it comes to the future of Weghorst, and his potential move away from Burnley.