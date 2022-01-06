What is the latest with Tyrese Campbell’s situation at Stoke City amid Newcastle transfer rumour?

Tyrese Campbell has gained a lot of admirers in the last couple of seasons for his exciting performances at Stoke City.

It has been a slow 2021/22 campaign by his very high standards as the 22-year-old continues to re-adjust to Championship football of the back of a long term injury.

Campbell has shown his class in flashes to net twice but while only managing five league starts under Michael O’Neill this term.

The former Northern Ireland manager suggested that reports linking him to Newcastle United were yet to have any substance when he spoke to StokeonTrentLive in early December.

O’Neill also reiterated that Campbell has been tied down to a long term contract, till the summer of 2024, at the club, which alludes that it would take a hefty transfer fee to take him away from the Potters this season.

Given the Magpies’ worrying predicament in the Premier League and the fact that Campbell still appears to be getting up to speed following his injury-ravaged 2020/21 season, it does not seem best for both parties for the move to take place in the January transfer window.

Campbell’s extended adaptation period back in the first team fold could point towards why there have not been follow up reports linking the 22-year-old to Tyneside in the opening week of January.

If Newcastle’s wait to sign a striker persists this month then we could see them re-spark their interest in Campbell, however it feels more like a situation that will return to fruition when the Magpies learn what league they will be playing in next season.