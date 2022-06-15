What is the latest with Troy Parrott’s situation at Spurs as QPR, Boro and Swansea eye transfer?

Troy Parrott is a player in demand ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, with a host of Championship clubs reportedly in pursuit of the 20-year-old Tottenham striker.

The Republic of Ireland international helped MK Dons reach the League One play-offs last season – scoring 10 times and providing seven assists for Liam Manning’s side – and it appears a move to the second tier could be next.

Football.London has reported that Spurs are putting a plan in place to allow Parrott to break into the first team in the 2023/24 campaign, which includes him being sent out on loan again next term.

The report claims there are a host of Championship sides keen, including Middlesbrough, QPR, Preston North End, and Swansea City.

As for the striker himself, it is understood that he is determined to prove himself at the north London club but is aware of the benefit of another season out on loan and wants to leave in another temporary move this summer in order to aid his development.

Quiz: Are these 20 QPR transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Christopher Samba is QPR's record signing True False

The Championship clubs interested may have to be a little patient, however, as it is thought that the Irish striker may join Spurs’ pre-season tour to Korea before a destination is chosen – with the Premier League outfit looking for somewhere that will allow him to continue to develop via lots of minutes as a number nine.

As per The Athletic, Tottenham will also trigger the extension in Parrott’s deal to keep him under contract until 2024 before sending him out on loan this summer.

He’s a big talent and given Spurs’ plans to involve him at senior level in 2023/24, you feel the clubs in pursuit may have to work hard to prove they’re the right destination to send him for the upcoming campaign.

Given Les Ferdinand’s links to Tottenham, the R’s will be hoping they’ll have an advantage in the pursuit of the 20-year-old.