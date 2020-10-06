What is the latest with Troy Deeney and his transfer links with West Brom?

Watford have been busy in the transfer window – although the future of their captain Troy Deeney remains unclear.

The Hornets have added to their attacking ranks by signing Stipe Perica from Udinese, whilst experienced-frontman Glen Murray was brought in on a season-long loan deal from Brighton.

Deeney has been continuously linked to a number of Premier League clubs, although a move newly-promoted West Brom appears the most likely destination for the 32-year-old.

The striker has featured just once since Watford’s relegation to the Championship as a substitute during their victory over Luton Town last month and missed Saturday’s defeat at Reading through injury.

Speaking recently to the Harrow Times, Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic revealed that he expects Deeney’s future to be solved in the latter stages of the window.

He said: “We don’t know until the last minute of the transfer window what’s going to happen.

“I will speak with the people from the board of the club who work on transfers on who will move, who will come and to be honest nobody of us knows, with some of the players, who will stay or who will move.”

Premier League and EFL sides can still do business until 5pm on Friday 16 October, and although there doesn’t appear to be much in the way of contact between the two club’s, the Baggies still haven’t signed that striker they’re craving, which means Deeney moving to The Hawthorns remains highly possible.