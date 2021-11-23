What is the latest with Tom Lawrence’s situation at Derby County amid West Brom, Bournemouth transfer talk?

Bournemouth, Stoke City, Swansea City and West Brom are all interested parties in Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for The Rams during a time of continued uncertainty, scoring four times and assisting a further three in 16 Championship matches.

As well as being an important source of goals, assists and chances, Lawrence’s technical ability and vision, means that he has been vital in progressing the play for Derby.

Despite the accumulating interest in Derby’s talisman, Wayne Rooney is adamant that Lawrence will be a Derby player until the end of the season at the very least, as he stated during an interview with Derbyshire Live.

The 27-year-old also addressed the rumours with Derbyshire Live and said: “For me to leave in January it would have to be for the benefit of the club, and for me, otherwise there would be no point in me leaving. I want to see the season out here, but I don’t know what can happen in the future.”

Should a suitable offer come in for Derby’s captain, and one that would boost the club’s current situation, then it is likely that they will look at the possibility.

It also remains to be seen if any other clubs join the race for the highly-talented attacking midfielder, as he certainly has the ability to operate at the top end of the division, whilst he also has what it takes to have another crack at the Premier League.

If Derby can keep Lawrence for the rest of the campaign, and he can remain as vital as he has been during the early stages of this season, then The Rams will be confident that they can go the distance in their fight for survival.