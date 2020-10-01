What is the latest with Tom Ince amid West Brom transfer links?

Tom Ince’s future at Stoke City has recently been thrown into uncertainty, with only a couple of weeks to go until the domestic transfer window slams shut.

Ince joined Stoke from Huddersfield Town ahead of the 2018/19 season, arriving at the bet365 Stadium for a reported fee of £10million under the stewardship of Gary Rowett.

But the 28-year-old has somewhat flattered to deceive since making the move to Staffordshire, scoring nine goals and registering 11 assists in 81 appearances for the Potters.

Ince has recently been the subject of interest from West Bromwich Albion, as per reports from TEAMtalk, so what’s the latest?

TEAMtalk report that the Baggies are considering making a move for Ince before the transfer window closes, as Slaven Bilic looks to bolster his side’s attacking options.

Ince – who is also alerting interest from Celtic and Rangers – still has another two years left on his contract at the bet365 Stadium, so a fee would be required to lure him away from the club.

There’s every chance that Ince could leave Stoke before the transfer window closes, as he is yet to feature for the Potters in any of their matches thus far this term.

The Stoke Sentinel report, though, that the winger is still training as normal with Stoke, and there seems to be nothing more than interest at the moment.

It’s a transfer development to keep an eye on, as Michael O’Neill continues to reshape his squad ahead of the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.