What is the latest with Tom Flanagan’s situation at Sunderland amid Bristol City and Preston transfer links?

Tom Flanagan appears to be an attractive proposition for a few Championship clubs as the January transfer window approaches.

The Northern Ireland international was left out of the Black Cats’ 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday but will hope to be restored to the heart of defence in Lee Johnson’s men’s trip to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday evening.

The interest mainly comes from the fact that Flanagan’s contract is up at the Stadium of Light this summer and so the likes of Bristol City and Preston North End believe there is a bargain to be had.

There have not been any further developments in the last few days but the 30-year-old did play a starring role in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Italy last week. The stalemate meant that Gli Azzurri will have to go through the play-offs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup as Ian Baraclough’s men stood firm against the European champions.

Keeping out the likes of Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi at Windsor Park will have seen Flanagan gain admirers, it will be interesting to see what the Black Cats’ approach is in terms of Flanagan’s contract situation.

Quiz: Have Sunderland ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Newcastle - St. James' Park? Yes No

Should the composed defender leave the club in January then Sunderland would be on the lookout for a replacement, with just two loanees from Premier League clubs and, the often out of favour, Bailey Wright as there only remaining match fit options at centre back.

If Flanagan is to experience an extended spell out of the starting XI despite his strong performances this term, then the writing will be on the wall for his future come the turn of the year.