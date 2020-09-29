What is the latest with Todd Cantwell amid Leeds United transfer links?

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell has, this weekend, been linked with a move to Leeds United.

A report from Football Insider on Sunday claimed that Norwich’s Cantwell was attracting the interest of Leeds, who are looking to wrap up a deal for a midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

Cantwell scored six goals and registered two assists in 37 appearances last season for Norwich in the Premier League, looking at home in the top-flight.

Quiz: Have Norwich City ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Norwich ever loaned out Max Aarons? Yes No

With Leeds keen on a midfielder of Cantwell’s ilk in terms of going forwards, the link made sense. However, a number of outlets have since played things down.

Phil Hay reported on his Q&A for The Athletic that sources at the Leeds end were playing down the links, with that type of message continuing at the start of this week.

The Sun claim that Leeds aren’t interested in a deal to sign Cantwell, despite the 22-year-old missing out on the Norwich squad over the weekend.

Their article suggests that the reports linking Leeds with Cantwell stemmed from the player’s agent.

He reportedly informed the Whites that Norwich had lowered Cantwell’s asking price, seemingly in a bid to manoeuvre the midfielder a move back into the Premier League.