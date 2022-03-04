What is the latest with Tobias Figueiredo’s contract situation at Nottingham Forest?

With Tobias Figueiredo’s contract at Nottingham Forest set to expire in the summer, it remains to be seen what the next step might be for the central defender.

Sitting on the bench for Forest’s last eight games in the Championship, Figueiredo certainly find himself in a deputy role.

The 28-year-old has appeared 18 times in the league for the Reds this season, however, he has not featured in England’s second-tier since the turn of the year.

The arrival of Steve Cook has halted his progress with the promotion-chasing Reds in recent weeks, with Steve Cooper’s side troubling the existing play-off spot occupiers.

It was reported by Portuguese outlet to O Jogo that the defender was keen to terminate his contract during the concluding stages of the January transfer window, with the 28-year-old wanting to join Vitoria.

The report states that the Reds failed to complete the appropriate paperwork in time for Figueiredo’s deal to be terminated.

The central defender has appeared over 100 times for Forest since his 2018 move from Sporting Lisbon, proving to be an important player in the two seasons prior to this one.

It would appear that Figueiredo will depart in the summer now, as it would be a real surprise to see fresh terms agreed before the summer transfer window opens.

Figueiredo has certainly played a big enough role in his three-and-half years for the Reds, however, the summer does feel like the appropriate time for his departure.

This will allow Figueiredo to join a club where he will have a higher chance of more regular football.