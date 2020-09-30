What is the latest with Tobias Figueiredo amid Nottingham Forest exit talk?

After bidding farewell to Joao Carvalho on Tuesday evening, Sabri Lamouchi will be hopeful of trimming his Nottingham Forest squad even more before the transfer window closes.

The Reds currently have over 30 first-team players on the books after making 12 new signings this transfer window, and outgoings are now undoubtedly more important than incomings.

One player whose future at the City Ground has been thrown into uncertainty is Tobias Figueiredo, who could be set to leave the club before the transfer deadline.

Figueiredo made 34 appearances for Forest under Lamouchi last season, forging a solid defensive partnership with Joe Worrall and producing a string of solid performances over the course of the season.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Nottingham Forest midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this former Nottingham Forest midfielder? James Reid Guy Moussi Lewis McGugan Isaiah Osbourne

The defender was left out of the squad on Friday night, though, as the Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium against Huddersfield Town.

Scott McKenna and Loic Mbe Soh both started in the heart of defence, with the pair being brought in this window to add competition in the heart of defence.

Now, reports from The Athletic claim that Figueiredo is open to the idea of returning to Portugal due to non-football related reasons, suggesting that a departure could take place sooner rather than later.

Figueiredo has been at Forest since January 2018, spending two-and-a-half seasons at the City Ground and racking up over 80 appearances in that time.

A return to his native could now be on the cards, though, however The Athletic stress that nothing is “set in stone” just yet.

It remains to be seen whether an offer comes in for Figueiredo before the end of the window, or whether Forest potentially look to mutually part ways with the defender.