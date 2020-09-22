What is the latest with Tiago Silva amid previous Nottingham Forest transfer exit claims?

As it stands, Tiago Silva is still a Nottingham Forest player.

The 27-year-old was an ever-present figure in Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest team last season, making 44 Championship appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

He’s a player that seemingly divides opinion amongst the Nottingham Forest faithful, with some expecting more in-terms of his creative output from attacking midfield and growing question marks over his consistency.

And, this summer he has been the subject of intense transfer interest from Olympiacos, a club also owned by Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis – the two clubs have become renowned for transferring players between themselves over the last few seasons.

The latest update regarding Silva’s situation at Forest has emerged from printed edition of the Sun (20 September, page 57) – which suggests that Portuguese playmaker will be allowed to leave the City Ground this summer as the Reds look to raise funds.

The 27-year-old is injured at the moment and this is a variable in whether the Greek outfit do pursue a move for the player imminently, with Silva picking up an ankle problem that has meant he has not featured in Forest’s first two games of the 2020/21 season.

“Tiago is close,” Lamouchi told NottinghamshireLive.

“He started to run on Wednesday, but he needs time.”

One signing that suggested Silva’s time at the City Ground may be coming to an end was that of Luke Freeman, who has arrived at the club on a season-long loan deal.

The former QPR playmaker has featured in Forest’s first two matches for the Reds this season, and seemingly looks to be Lamouchi’s go-to man in that role, further questioning Silva’s role at present at Forest.