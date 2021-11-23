What is the latest with the Charlton Athletic manager’s job amid Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink talk?

Charlton Athletic appear to have sorted through a lot of potential appointments for the vacant manager role but have not come to a decision yet.

The South London Press confirmed that Burton Albion manager Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink is interested in the job but also that no formal contact has been made in relating to talk between the club and the former Charlton striker.

Johnnie Jackson has proceeded to do an exceptional job as caretaker by picking up 13 points from five games in charge and only conceding one goal in the process. Along with that there has been extended footage from team talks, interviews and other pro-Jackson based coverage published on the club’s Twitter account.

Charlton recorded an attendance figure of 26,090 for their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Ryan Lowe’s league leaders were previously unbeaten since the opening day of the season but were cast aside in the second half at The Valley.

Former Rangers assistant manager Michael Beale had been discussed by owner Thomas Sandgaard prior to the weekend, but while the team are performing so well and closing the gap between themselves and the play-off places at such an impressive rate, it would be counter-productive to remove Jackson from the helm.

The Addicks travel to face Morecambe on Tuesday evening in looking for a third straight league win accompanied by a clean sheet. ‘#AnnounceJacko‘ has been trending on Twitter over the last couple of days with supporters desperate for Jackson to be given the role on a full time basis, it feels like the 39-year-old is edging closer to achieving that with every win the side pick up.