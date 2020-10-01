What is the latest with Terence Kongolo amid Sheffield United and Fulham transfer links?

We are closing in on the end of the summer transfer window and there remains a fair bit of uncertainty over the future of players across the EFL.

One such player is Terence Kongolo, who remains a Huddersfield Town player for the time being but hasn’t featured for the Terriers since November 2019 and doesn’t seem to be part of Carlos Corberan’s plans moving forward.

The centre-back has been a key player in the past but his wages are likely to reflect the fact he arrived in a big-money deal ahead of their season in the Premier League, so offloading him could be beneficial in the current circumstances.

Kongolo spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham but despite featuring just twice appears to have made an impression, with the Cottagers linked with a summer move and believed to have tabled a bid.

They’re not alone either as recent reports have suggested that Sheffield United are also a potential suitor for the 26-year-old and have opened talks over a move for the defender.

Fresh reports from Yorkshire Live have revealed that Huddersfield are open to letting Kongolo leave to relieve some financial pressure but they consider a permanent deal the only option and have told the Blades that fact.

However, it is thought that the centre-back’s broken foot could prove a stumbling block in both Fulham and United’s pursuits of the player.

A permanent move would likely bring with it a strict medical and due to the issue with his foot – having had metal plates put in it during surgery – the 26-year-old may not be able to pass it.

It is understood that thus far, no one has met Huddersfield’s valuation for the player and if it isn’t then he may remain a Terriers player moving forward.