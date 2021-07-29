What is the latest with Swansea City’s Matt Grimes as Watford, Fulham and Brighton circle?

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes looks set to leave the Liberty Stadium this summer, much to the displeasure of Swans fans.

The Welsh side have already lost star striker Andre Ayew and manager Steve Cooper since the end of last season, with this potential Grimes transfer reported to be part of the reason why the latter left his position as manager.

Championship rivals Fulham were said to be the team in pole position to sign the 26-year-old, with the Swansea skipper previously set to undergo a medical at Craven Cottage this week and become Marco Silva’s third signing of the summer.

This was despite interest from Premier League sides Southampton and Newcastle United and Scott Parker’s AFC Bournemouth who would also be attractive for Grimes as he looks to secure a return to the Premier League, potentially with or without the Swans.

But a spanner has been put in Marco Silva’s plans with top-tier sides Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly entering the running, according to yesterday morning’s report from Football Insider.

With the midfielder having just one year left on his current deal in Wales, he could be available for just £1.5m, a bargain deal for a man who has been heavily influential in his current side’s two consecutive top-six finishes and made nine goal contributions in 51 competitive appearances last season.

According to Wales Online journalist Tom Coleman though, no bids are on the table for the midfielder as of yesterday afternoon, giving supporters of the Championship side a key boost after already seeing two key figures leave the Liberty Stadium in recent months.

He also suggested the reported £1.5m valuation could be ‘way off the mark’ as well, with the club’s hierarchy potentially keen on keeping the 26-year-old to avoid further scrutiny from unhappy Swans fans.

An interesting development emerged last night though, when it was revealed Grimes was not part of the first-team squad for their friendly against Forest Green Rovers.

This was due to a short-term injury problem as per Wales Online, but his absence will only continue to increase speculation until he makes a return.

According to the same outlet, they believe a £5m price tag has been placed on the midfielder’s head at this current stage, a valuation interested clubs are unlikely to meet considering he only has 12 months left on his contract.