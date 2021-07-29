What is the latest with Swansea City’s manager hunt amid Russell Martin/Jody Morris rumours?

Swansea City are currently in the market for a new head coach after witnessing the sudden departure of Steve Cooper earlier this month.

The South Wales club are casting their net wide in search of a replacement for Cooper, with the club now looking to start a new era at the Liberty Stadium off the back of two failed play-off campaigns in the Sky Bet Championship.

As reported by Football Insider earlier this week, the Swans are said to have made an approach for MK Dons boss Russell Martin, with the former Norwich City player having greatly impressed whilst in charge of the Buckinghamshire outfit.

It has been well documented that the club are looking for yet another young and progressive coach and the 35-year-old would certainly fit the bill at present.

Swansea would however have to pay the League One side a compensation fee, with Martin still having a year left on his deal at Stadium MK.

Meanwhile Football League World exclusively revealed on Tuesday that the club have also held talks with Jody Morris over the vacant position, with the former Chelsea coach said to be open to a move to the Liberty Stadium.

Morris is also said to have sounded out some potential new signings in the event of his appointment in South Wales, which suggests that he is confident of landing the job.

Swansea are said to view Morris as an ideal candidate to take them forwards as an individual or as part of a duo alongside his former Chelsea teammate John Terry, who recently left his coaching position with Aston Villa.

However Football League World have been told that Morris would be keen on taking the job with or without the former England captain.