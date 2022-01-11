What is the latest with Swansea City’s interest in Ryan Giles after impressive Cardiff City form?

Wolves’ left-sided player Ryan Giles has been linked with a move to Swansea City this month, following a more than productive loan spell with Cardiff City.

Journalist Alex Crook has credited the Swans, as well as QPR and Hull City, with a move for the exciting 21-year-old.

Featuring 21 times for the Bluebirds, Giles registered nine Championship assists, with his wand of a left foot proving to be a destructive weapon in the final third.

The young winger was recalled by his parent club Wolves in the early stages of the month with the Premier League outfit possessing a weakened squad because of injuries and Covid-19 cases.

The Athletic’s Tim Spiers has since gone on to predict that Giles will head back out on loan at the end of this month.

However, in order to secure a loan move to anywhere that is not Cardiff, then Giles will not be allowed to play a part for Wolves, with FIFA regulations stating that a player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs.

Wales Online have since reported that there is no concrete Swansea interest and it remains to be seen how this transfer story plays out, especially with two other reported teams in pursuit.

Adding further doubt to Swansea’s chances, a second Crook tweet suggests that a move to Swansea is unlikely at this stage.

Giles is a player with evident quality at this level and he possesses an incredibly high ceiling.

He has shone at Championship level for the past 18 months and has adapted to life in the second-tier fantastically well.

Maybe regular contention for Wolves is a little premature but a move to the top end or a highly ambitious second-tier outfit should be his next move.