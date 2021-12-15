What is the latest with Steve Cook’s situation at AFC Bournemouth amid Newcastle United transfer link?

AFC Bournemouth captain Steve Cook is said to be a target for Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window, as per a recent report by The Sun.

Now managed by former Cherries boss Eddie Howe, the Magpies are said to view the 30-year-old centre back as the ideal back up option for the likes of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, if they fail to lure either of the Burnley pair to St James’ Park.

Cook has been largely underused by Bournemouth boss Scott Parker this season and has only recently found his way back into the starting line up to help aid their attempts to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the second attempt.

The defender is set to be out of contract at the South Coast club next summer and could well be open to one last big pay day if Newcastle were to come calling for his services.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-AFC Bournemouth strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club does Callum Wilson play for now? Southampton Newcastle United Norwich City West Ham

Cook himself previously admitted to the Bournemouth Echo that he didn’t know what the future held for him moving forwards with the Cherries which suggests he may be considering his options before committing to any offer of a new deal.

However for the time being he will no doubt be delighted to get back playing for his side and he certainly put his body on the line recently as he put in a brilliant performance away to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

At present the 30-year-old is certainty giving Parker food for thought in more ways than one.