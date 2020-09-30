What is the latest with Serdar Dursun amid Derby County transfer links?

Derby County have started the season slowly in the Sky Bet Championship and Phillip Cocu will be working hard to try and address that quickly before more ground is lost.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go in the season but last year they had a slow start and that largely held them back with second-half season form bringing them close to the play-offs.

We could see the Dutch boss dip into the transfer window, then, and Serdar Dursun is one man being linked with the club…

The Rams, as per Derbyshire Live, have three or four names on their list of potential striking targets for the remainder of the window and Dursun is one of them.

The forward stands well over 6ft and is currently at Darmstadt with reports in Germany, via Derbyshire Live, claiming that the Rams have had a bid just shy of a million euros turned away by the striker’s current club.

Derbyshire Live, meanwhile, claims that there has been nothing formal as yet in terms of a deal and so it remains to be seen if the Rams do make a bid.

If they do bid for him, meanwhile, it’s believed that Darmstadt are looking for around 1.5m euros before sanctioning an exit, whilst the Rams are thought to be wanting a striker before their game with Norwich City this weekend.

There’s still time for them to get a deal done, then, but not masses and it would seem Derby are a club to watch in the final stages of this transfer window.

