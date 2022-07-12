What is the latest with Sander Berge’s situation at Sheffield United as bids fly in for star?

Sander Berge was one of the best players in the Championship last season as Sheffield United narrowly missed out on promotion.

The midfielder caught the attention of many with his performances with the Blades.

But failure to earn a place in the Premier League has now put into question his future with the club.

With the new season only a few weeks away, it is now uncertain whether the midfielder will be taking to the pitch for that opening game with Watford on August 1.

It was recently reported that German outfit Werder Bremen had offered a bid of £17.9 million to United.

But the club is holding out on an offer of £22 million in order to recoup the fee that the Blades originally paid for the Norwegian when he initially arrived in 2020.

Talks with the Bundesliga club have since reportedly collapsed, with Bremen walking away from the deal as they were unable to match the price tag set on Berge.

When the 24-year old arrived, he signed a four and a half-year deal which also saw a £35 million release clause inserted into his contract.

However, it is unlikely that a club will meet that fee, with United willing to compromise to a £22 million price tag.

But, as Bremen found out, it is unlikely that the club will be inclined to compromise any further in any potential sale.

Despite the player’s representatives seeking a move away from Bramall Lane, it is not believed that Berge’s attitude is in question, with the Norway international still training with the first team squad as part of the team’s pre-season preparations.

Leeds United were also reportedly interested in making a move for Berge as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

But it is understood that no move has yet been made by the Premier League club.